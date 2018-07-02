ECJ rejects Milan EMA appeal (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
02 Luglio 2018
Brussels, July 2 - The European Court of Justice on Monday rejected Milan's bid to suspend the transfer of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from London to Amsterdam, the ECJ said. However, it did so " for a lack of the mere premise of urgency and without anticipating anything on the merits of the question". Amsterdam was awarded the EMA over Milan in a tie-breaking lottery last year. The agency is moving from London after Brexit. photo: Mayor Giuseppe Sala
