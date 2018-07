Spread rises 9 pts to 245 (2)

Rome, July 2 - The spread between Italian and German 10 year bond yields rose nine points to 245, from Friday's close of 236, on fears of a German government crisis on Monday, with the yield rising to 2.74%. The spread is a gauge of investor confidence in Italian debt. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 300 points in May amid fears of a possible Euroskeptic government forming in Italy. It later fell after the new government stressed it does not want to leave the euro.