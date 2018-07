17 nabbed for migrant, arms trafficking (3)

Palermo, July 2 - Italian police on Monday arrested 17 people in Palermo on charges of migrant and arms trafficking. The 17 were charged with transnational conspiracy to aid and abet clandestine immigration, trafficking war weapons and laundering diamonds, gold and cash. The criminal organisation allegedly had links to Cosa Nostra, to which it sold arms, and the Albanian paramilitary group New UCK, linked to jihadist circles, police said.