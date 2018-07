Golf: Molinari snags first PGA tour win (2)

Rome, July 2 - Francesco Molinari on Sunday became the first Italian in 71 years to win a PGA tour title when he won the Quicken Loans National. The last Italian PGA win came in 1947 when Italo-American Toney Penna won the Atlanta Open. Piedmont-born Molinari ended 21 below par after rounds of 67, 65, 65 and 62. He finished eight strokes ahead of America's Ryan Armour who carded a 13-under par 267. Tiger Woods came fourth with an 11-under par 269. Molinari said "I'm delighted. "I've got back to my best". Woods said "it was a great victory, my compliments to Francesco". The head of Italian sport, Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malagò, said "Chicco Molinari was simply fantastic".