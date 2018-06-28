Giovedì 28 Giugno 2018 | 20:15

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»

La Corte Strasburgo condanna l'Italia per Punta Perotti
28.06.2018

Confische dei terreni di Punta Perotti
la Corte Strasburgo condanna l'Italia

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici
27.06.2018

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore
27.06.2018

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point. Rettore distribuisce «gadget» di tricolore

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»
27.06.2018

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità» Vd

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Rome

Minister considering change to time-out law - ANM

Minisci proposes stopping clock after first-instance ruling

Minister considering change to time-out law - ANM

Rome, June 28 - Francesco Minisci, the head of Italian magistrates union ANM, said Thursday that Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede is considering changing Italy's statute-of-limitations legislation to prevent guilty people getting off purely because their cases have timed out. "Today with the minister we agreed that it is necessary to intervene on the statute of limitations," Minisci said after a meeting with the minister. He said that the ANM proposed stopping the clock on cases getting timed out after the first-instance ruling.

Trovate armi da guerra in azienda agricola foggiana

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce

Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

