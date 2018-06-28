Malta closes ports to NGO ship operations

Valletta, June 28 - The Maltese government said Thursday that it has closed its ports to NGO-run migrant-rescue ships after the case of the Lifeline. "Following recent events that brought to the fore information that was previously unknown, Malta needs to ascertain that operations being conducted by entities using its port services and operating within the area of Maltese responsibility are in accordance with national and international rules," a statement said. "This includes, but is not solely limited to, the certification or registration of vessels involved. "Given that there are investigations being carried out by independent authorities, and until these issues are clarified, Malta cannot allow entities, whose structure might be similar to that being subject to investigations, to make use of Malta as their port of operations, and to enter or leave the said port. "This is also in view of judicial processes that might ensue, and in order for the Maltese authorities not to be considered to be approving of systems of operations that might eventually be found to be carried out in breach of their own and international rules".