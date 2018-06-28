Giovedì 28 Giugno 2018 | 18:37

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»

La Corte Strasburgo condanna l'Italia per Punta Perotti
28.06.2018

Confische dei terreni di Punta Perotti
la Corte Strasburgo condanna l'Italia

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici
27.06.2018

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore
27.06.2018

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point. Rettore distribuisce «gadget» di tricolore

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»
27.06.2018

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità» Vd

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Rome

>>>ANSA/ Pompeii last fugitive's head found

Archeological site won't cap visitors, director tells ANSA

>>>ANSA/ Pompeii last fugitive's head found

Rome, June 28 - The head of Pompeii's last fugitive has been found, Pompeii Archaeological Site Director Massimo Osanna told an ANSA Forum on Thursday. "We have just found the skull too, with the mouth open wide in an amazing way", he said. Osanna also revealed that early suggestions the victim had had his head knocked off by a large rock were wrong. "He did not die of heat shock or because of the rock that fell on him, but from suffocation," Osanna told the forum. The rest of the skeleton was found at the end of May. The 35-year-old man, with a limp, was hit by a pyroclastic cloud while, forced to linger by his physical defect, he turned to look at Vesuvius, an eruption of which buried Pompeii in 79 AD. Osanna told ANSA that archaeological excavation at Pompeii must be "permanent and systematic". He also spoke about hiring practices and other issues, including the site's budget of more than 30 million euros a year, stressing that it would not cap visitor numbers. However, he said, the numbers would be "monitored" to make sure they are not impacting the site unduly. "The public at Pompeii is increasingly varied and diversified, there are 3.5 million (visitors a year) who are rising by up to 10% a month," he said. "Entry must be improved, we need a reorganisation to bring it up to international standards". Pompeii authorities are mulling introducing armed guards, metal detectors and "even the army" for terror threats, he said. Osanna noted that this was already the case for other sensitive and symbolic art sites in Italy including the Colosseum, "to safeguard both the visitors and the site". "We have to get well organised also so as to avoid creating queues and bottlenecks at the entry points, which would in themselves represent a target for possible (terror) attacks". On being asked about the possibility of putting tourism under the agriculture ministry, he noted that "tourism in Italy is not just cultural. Perhaps there is the need for a wider range but of course the combination of culture and tourism has worked very well." "Perhaps there is the need for a more specific nature, though cultural tourism and sea-based tourism should be the base," he added, underscoring that "the boom in museums shows an intrinsic desire for culture in our country. Schools need to train the young to appreciate and safeguard our heritage. And we need to teach people to appreciate beauty."

