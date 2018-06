Gave money to all parties - Parnasi

Rome, June 28 - Construction businessman Luca Parnasi, one of the main suspects in a probe into alleged corruption linked to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium, said that he had made donations to all of Italy's main political parties, sources said Thursday. "I paid all the parties," Parnasi said during almost 11 hours of questioning. The jailed businessman said the money was given in order to gain credit and foster relations among the parties, according to the sources.