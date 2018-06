Soccer: Nainggolan joins Inter (2)

Milan, June 26 - Raidja Nainngolan joined Inter from Roma Milan Tuesday for 23.5 million euros plus Nicolo Zaniolo and Davide Santon. "I'm psyched for a new adventure," said the 30-year-old former Belgium midfielder. "I feel important at Inter and we're going to do well in Europe". Inter pipped Lazio to Italy's last Champions League berth along with Juventus, Napoli and Roma.