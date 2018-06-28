Some 23 mn in work in Italy, like in 2008 - report (2)

Giovedì 28 Giugno 2018 | 17:06

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici
27.06.2018

La Corte Strasburgo condanna l'Italia per Punta Perotti
28.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore
27.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»
27.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Milan

Milan, June 28 - A report by the observatory of Italian employment consultants said Thursday that around 23 million people were in work in Italy in 2017, roughly the same as in 2008. But if the quantity of the jobs is the same, the quality of the posts has changed significantly, the report said. It said the number of self-employed people dropped by 535,000 (-9.1%) between 2008 and 2017, while those working on temporary contracts leaped by 438,000 (up 19.2%). The number of part-time workers went from 2.5 million in 2008 to 3.5 million in 2017. It said the number of people working with steady open-ended contracts was substantially steady (up 0.2%).

