Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici
27.06.2018

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

La Corte Strasburgo condanna l'Italia per Punta Perotti
28.06.2018

Confische dei terreni di Punta Perotti
la Corte Strasburgo condanna l'Italia

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore
27.06.2018

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point. Rettore distribuisce «gadget» di tricolore

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»
27.06.2018

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità» Vd

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Brussels

Hope I don't have to use veto - Conte (2)

Italy demand shared responsibility on migrants at EU summit

Hope I don't have to use veto - Conte (2)

Brussels, June 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that he hopes he does not have to veto the concluding statement of the European Council as he arrived at the EU summit in Brussels. "It's a possibility that I don't want to consider," Conte said when asked about the possible use of the Italian veto. "Otherwise unilateral solutions will be coming". Italy is said to be considering using a veto if the summit fails to lay down the principle of shared responsibility for migrant sea rescues. Sharing the task of rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean is a "red line" which Rome has set for the gathering of EU leaders, government sources said. "In the meetings I have had I had many expressions of solidarity, today is a very important day and we expect these words to be turned into deeds," Conte said. "The meeting will be a watershed". "We are arriving at this summit with reasonable proposals in line with the European spirit and principles. "In these years Italy has received expressions of solidarity in words. "Enough. This is the opportunity for all to finally show solidarity in deeds". The EU summit will seek to reach an agreement subscribed to by all the member States for the shared responsibility of migrants that arrive via sea, which Italy is calling for, and a deal on secondary movements of asylum seekers within the EU, as Germany wants, ANSA sources said Thursday. If consensus is not reached, plan B is for the countries that are willing to press ahead, while those who reject shared responsibility would be ejected from the free-circulation area, with the closure of internal borders, in accordance with the Schengen code, the sources said.

28.06.2018

