Vitalizi not right but stolen privilege - Di Maio (3)

Giovedì 28 Giugno 2018 | 15:26

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici
27.06.2018

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

La Corte Strasburgo condanna l'Italia per Punta Perotti
28.06.2018

Confische dei terreni di Punta Perotti
la Corte Strasburgo condanna l'Italia

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore
27.06.2018

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point. Rettore distribuisce «gadget» di tricolore

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»
27.06.2018

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità» Vd

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Rome

Vitalizi not right but stolen privilege - Di Maio (3)

Fraccaro says hopes to see parl'ry pensions cut for Senate too

Vitalizi not right but stolen privilege - Di Maio (3)

Rome, June 28 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said via Twitter on Thursday that 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions "are not an acquired right but stolen privileges". "Stolen privileges cannot exist in our government," added Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). Vitalizi have more favourable conditions than ordinary State pensions. They have been abolished for new lawmakers, who now get pensions on the basis of the contributions paid into the pension system, but former parliamentarians still get them. Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico, an M5S member, has presented plans for former MPs' vitalizi to be cut so that they are in line with the relative contributions from November, saying this will save around 40 million euros in public money a year. But Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati appears reluctant to follow suit with former Senators, saying "common solutions are needed". A group of former MPs has said they intend to present a class-action lawsuit against Fico. Relations with Parliament Minister Riccardo Fraccaro said Thursday that he hoped the Senate takes action on the vitalizi too. "I respect the autonomy of the two branches of parliament. Next week the House will vote (on the vitalizi plan) and something historic will happen," Fraccaro told Sky television. "We hope this is done for the Senate too but the Senate is autonomous".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Hope I don't have to use veto - Conte (2)

Hope I don't have to use veto - Conte (2)

 
Thinking of armed guards at Pompeii - Osanna to ANSA (3)

Thinking of armed guards at Pompeii - Osanna to ANSA (3)

 
Thinking of armed guards at Pompeii - Osanna to ANSA (3)

Thinking of armed guards at Pompeii - Osanna to ANSA (3)

 
Vitalizi not right but stolen privilege - Di Maio (3)

Vitalizi not right but stolen privilege - Di Maio (3)

 
No certain date for basic income, hope 2018 - Fraccaro (3)

No certain date for basic income, hope 2018 - Fraccaro (3)

 
Conte may wield veto at EU migrants summit

Conte may wield veto at EU migrants summit

 
Pompeii won't cap visitors, Osanna tells ANSA Forum (2)

Pompeii won't cap visitors, Osanna tells ANSA Forum (2)

 
Head of Pompeii's last fugitive found - Osanna to ANSA (4)

Head of Pompeii's last fugitive found - Osanna to ANSA (4)

 

MULTIMEDIA

Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

 
Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

 
In 500 al rave party nel Salento

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

 
Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point. Rettore distribuisce «gadget» di tricolore

 
Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità» Vd

 
Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

 
Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

 
Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

 
Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina al quartiere Madonnella

 
Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

 
L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

 
Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

 
Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
di un market: paura e danni

 
Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

 

ANSA.TV

Italia TV
Ue: sui vaccini parli chi e' competente

Ue: sui vaccini parli chi e' competente

 
Calcio TV
Fuori i campioni

Fuori i campioni

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Mondo TV
Prove di pace in Sud Sudan

Prove di pace in Sud Sudan

 
Economia TV
Ue lavora a incontro Trump-Juncker sui dazi

Ue lavora a incontro Trump-Juncker sui dazi

 
Spettacolo TV
Un road movie multiculturale

Un road movie multiculturale

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 28 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 28 giugno 2018

 
Sport TV
Tortu batte Mennea

Tortu batte Mennea

 

Digital Edition

28.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU