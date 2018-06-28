Vitalizi not right but stolen privilege - Di Maio (3)

Rome, June 28 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said via Twitter on Thursday that 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions "are not an acquired right but stolen privileges". "Stolen privileges cannot exist in our government," added Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). Vitalizi have more favourable conditions than ordinary State pensions. They have been abolished for new lawmakers, who now get pensions on the basis of the contributions paid into the pension system, but former parliamentarians still get them. Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico, an M5S member, has presented plans for former MPs' vitalizi to be cut so that they are in line with the relative contributions from November, saying this will save around 40 million euros in public money a year. But Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati appears reluctant to follow suit with former Senators, saying "common solutions are needed". A group of former MPs has said they intend to present a class-action lawsuit against Fico. Relations with Parliament Minister Riccardo Fraccaro said Thursday that he hoped the Senate takes action on the vitalizi too. "I respect the autonomy of the two branches of parliament. Next week the House will vote (on the vitalizi plan) and something historic will happen," Fraccaro told Sky television. "We hope this is done for the Senate too but the Senate is autonomous".