Thinking of armed guards at Pompeii - Osanna to ANSA (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
28 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 28 - Pompeii authorities are mulling introducing armed guards, metal detectors and "even the army" for terror threats, Archaeological Director Massimo Osanna told an ANSA Forum Thursday. He noted that this was already the case for other sensitive and symbolic art sites in Italy including the Colosseum. This was needed, he said, "to safeguard both the visitors and the site". "We have to get well organised also so as to avoid creating queues and bottlenecks at the entry points, which would in themselves represent a target for possible (terror) attacks".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
MULTIMEDIA
Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»
Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici
Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro
Confische dei terreni di Punta Perotti
la Corte Strasburgo condanna l'Italia