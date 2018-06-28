Pompeii won't cap visitors, Osanna tells ANSA Forum (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome, June 28 - Pompeii won't cap visitor numbers, Director Massimo Osanna told an ANSA Forum on Thursday. However, he said, the numbers would be "monitored" to make sure they are not impacting the site unduly. "The public at Pompeii is increasingly varied and diversified, there are 3.5 million (visitors a year) who are rising by up to 10% a month," he said. "Entry must be improved, we need a reorganisation to bring it up to international standards"
