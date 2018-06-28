Pope removes another 2 Chile bishops over abuse (3)

Vatican City, June 28 - Pope Francis on Thursday removed another two Chilean bishops over the clerical sex abuse scandal that has rocked the South American country. Francis accepted the resignation of Rancagua Bishop Alejandro Goic Karmelic and Talca Bishop Horacio del Carmen Valenzuela Abarca. They will be replaced, respectively, by Msgr Luis Fernando Ramos Perez and Msgr Galo Fernandez Villaseca. The move followed the removal on June 11 of three Chilean bishops including Osorno Bishop Juan Barros, at the centre of the scandal for covering up the sex abuse committed by his mentor Father Fernando Karadima.