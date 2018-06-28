Inflation up to 1.4% in June (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome, June 28 - Inflation rose to 1.4% in June from 1% in May, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Thursday. The prices of daily purchases were up more than others, the statistics agency said. These prices, ISTAT said, "registered an increase of prices on an annual basis more than double the general one", at 2.9%. Energy prices also played a large part, rising 9.4%.
