Q1 deficit lowest since 2000 (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome
28 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 28 - The deficit of public administrations was 3.5% in the first quarter of the year, the lowest since 2000, ISTAT said Thursday. ISTAT also said that household income and purchasing power were falling. In the first quarter, also, the tax burden fell to 38.2% while consumer spending was up and the propensity to save was down.
