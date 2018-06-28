Conte to White House on July 30 (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome, June 28 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will be received by US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 30, the premier's office and the White House said in joint statements Thursday. "The visit will constitute the occasion to reaffirm the solidity and centrality of the tie of friendship and alliance between Italy and the United States, on both the bilateral and multilateral level," they said. "The two countries," the statement form the premier's office said, "will deepen their collaboration, which is essential for international security and stability in the main theatres, such as the Mediterranean, Iraq and Afghanistan and will intensify cooperation towards mutual economic growth. "As well, the deep historical and cultural ties underlying bilateral relations will be recognised and valorised. "Premier Conte and President Trump will have a confidential talk in Washington, which will be followed by a meeting extended to the respective delegations".
