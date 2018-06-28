Stop incendiary talk on migrants, Sanchez tells Italy (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Paris
28 Giugno 2018
Paris, June 27 - Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez told Le Monde ahead of today's EU migrant summit that Italy should halt "incendiary" talk on the issue. Sanchez urged Italy "to ask itself if unilateral decisions can be an effective response to a global problem. "Incendiary talk can be effective in electoral terms, but they are not (effective) as a response to these dramatic events".
