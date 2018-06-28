Coalition of willing if no migrant deal says Merkel (3)

Berlin, June 28 - A "coalition of the willing" will proceed with migrant policy reform if there is no all-EU deal at today's migrant summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday. "We can't leave on their own the countries in which the majority of arrivals happens," she said. "This is the nub of the Dublin 3 regulation. "Those who ask for asylum can't choose the country in which they apply for it. "Until there is a consensus among the 28 on all this we will go forward with a coalition of the willing".