Coalition of willing if no migrant deal says Merkel (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Berlin
28 Giugno 2018
Berlin, June 28 - A "coalition of the willing" will proceed with migrant policy reform if there is no all-EU deal at today's migrant summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday. "We can't leave on their own the countries in which the majority of arrivals happens," she said. "This is the nub of the Dublin 3 regulation. "Those who ask for asylum can't choose the country in which they apply for it. "Until there is a consensus among the 28 on all this we will go forward with a coalition of the willing".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
MULTIMEDIA
Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»
Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici
Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro
«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro