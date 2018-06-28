Mayor, official nabbed over Sannio flood work (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Benevento
28 Giugno 2018
Benevento, June 28 - A mayor and a municipal official were arrested Thursday on suspicion of graft in works after the flood that hit the Sannio area of southern Italy in October 2015, local sources said. Giuseppe Maturo, mayor of Cusano Mutri, and the manager are accused of embezzlement. The flood caused huge damage to local infrastructure.
