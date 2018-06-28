Giovedì 28 Giugno 2018 | 11:44

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici
27.06.2018

Mal di gola letale, indagati 34 medici

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

Palagiustizia, avvocati controministro: su decreto dice il falso
26.06.2018

«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore
27.06.2018

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point. Rettore distribuisce «gadget» di tricolore

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»
27.06.2018

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità» Vd

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Rome

Conte set to wield veto at EU migrants summit

Shares responsibility for sea rescues a 'red line' for Rome

Conte set to wield veto at EU migrants summit

Rome, June 28 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is set to wield a veto at the European Union summit today and tomorrow unless the conclusions lay down the principle of shared responsibility for migrant sea rescues, Italian government sources have said. Sharing the task of rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean is a "red line" which Rome has set for the gathering of EU leaders, the sources said. Meanwhile the 234 migrants aboard the Lifeline NGO ship have landed at Malta after a week-long international wrangle and will be divvied up among eight EU countries - barring Germany which has said it does not want any of them. An Italian photographer was also on board the ship, but no charges have been pressed against him. The captain of the German NGO ship, on the other hand, has been questioned. The man who has been steering Italy's new hard line on migrants, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, has cried "victory" after refusing the Lifeline and a previous NGO ship, the Aquarius, which was forced to dock in Valencia.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Inflation up to 1.4% in June (3)

Inflation up to 1.4% in June (3)

 
High risk of pension reform U-turn in Italy - ECB (3)

High risk of pension reform U-turn in Italy - ECB (3)

 
Whistleblowing boom in 2018 - ANAC (3)

Whistleblowing boom in 2018 - ANAC (3)

 
Stop incendiary talk on migrants, Sanchez tells Italy (3)

Stop incendiary talk on migrants, Sanchez tells Italy (3)

 
Q1 deficit lowest since 2000 (3)

Q1 deficit lowest since 2000 (3)

 
Conte to White House on July 30 (2)

Conte to White House on July 30 (2)

 
Coalition of willing if no migrant deal says Merkel (3)

Coalition of willing if no migrant deal says Merkel (3)

 
Mayor, official nabbed over Sannio flood work (3)

Mayor, official nabbed over Sannio flood work (3)

 

MULTIMEDIA

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

 
In 500 al rave party nel Salento

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

 
Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point. Rettore distribuisce «gadget» di tricolore

 
Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità» Vd

 
Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

 
Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

 
Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

 
Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina al quartiere Madonnella

 
Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

 
L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

 
Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

 
Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
di un market: paura e danni

 
Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

 
Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari

Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi

 

ANSA.TV

Mondo TV
La Polonia fa retromarcia sulla legge sull'Olocausto

La Polonia fa retromarcia sulla legge sull'Olocausto

 
Spettacolo TV
Un road movie multiculturale

Un road movie multiculturale

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 28 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per giovedi', 28 giugno 2018

 
Calcio TV
Storica eliminazione della Germania

Storica eliminazione della Germania

 
Italia TV
Vertice Ue, Conte pronto a mettere il veto

Vertice Ue, Conte pronto a mettere il veto

 
Notiziari TV
ANSAtg delle ore 8

ANSAtg delle ore 8

 
Economia TV
Fisco: il 54,2% degli evasori sono 'partite Iva'

Fisco: il 54,2% degli evasori sono 'partite Iva'

 
Sport TV
Tortu batte Mennea

Tortu batte Mennea

 

Digital Edition

28.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU