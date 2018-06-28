Conte set to wield veto at EU migrants summit

Rome, June 28 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is set to wield a veto at the European Union summit today and tomorrow unless the conclusions lay down the principle of shared responsibility for migrant sea rescues, Italian government sources have said. Sharing the task of rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean is a "red line" which Rome has set for the gathering of EU leaders, the sources said. Meanwhile the 234 migrants aboard the Lifeline NGO ship have landed at Malta after a week-long international wrangle and will be divvied up among eight EU countries - barring Germany which has said it does not want any of them. An Italian photographer was also on board the ship, but no charges have been pressed against him. The captain of the German NGO ship, on the other hand, has been questioned. The man who has been steering Italy's new hard line on migrants, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, has cried "victory" after refusing the Lifeline and a previous NGO ship, the Aquarius, which was forced to dock in Valencia.