Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (4)

Mercoledì 27 Giugno 2018 | 23:55

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

Prezzi da capogiro a scapito del turismo
07.09.2017

Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€

Palagiustizia, avvocati controministro: su decreto dice il falso
26.06.2018

«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella
26.06.2018

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina al quartiere Madonnella

Brussels

Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (4)

Shared responsibility for sea rescues is Rome's red line

Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (4)

Brussels, June 27 - Italy is ready to block the conclusions of the upcoming EU summit on migrants, sources said Wednesday. It is ready to do so, they said, unless the final text includes the concept of shared responsibility on sea rescues. The sources said this was the 'red line' for Rome. Italy is asking that there should be support from the other EU countries in the docking of of ships carrying out activities of search and rescue in the Mediterranean, and in the redistribution of migrants, the sources said. In essence, that would mean overcoming the Dublin Regulation and the country of entry's responsibility for migrant registration. If the concept of shared responsibility is accepted, the sources said, and a recognition of the need to work on arrivals, Rome is willing to collaborate on secondary movements, a delicate issue for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is vying with hawkish Interior Minister Horts Seehofer on this at a domestic level. As well, Italy will agree to having closed centres for migrants if other countresi do so at the request of France and Spain. Earlier Premier Giuseppe Conte said that the European Union must overhaul the Dublin Regulation on asylum. "The Dublin Regulation should be surpassed because there is no doubt that it is inadequate for the management of migratory flows," Conte said as he reported to the Lower House ahead of this week's summit. The regulation states that the country where an asylum seeker first arrives in the EU must handle the relative asylum request. This means that the burden of migrant flows from North Africa has fallen almost entirely upon Italy due to its geographic position. Italy is seeking to make this week's summit a turning point for the bloc, Conte said. "Italy's contribution can make the European Council a watershed," he said. "We must make it possible to design the Europe that we want". Conte stressed that his government "speaks with only one, firm and resolute, voice in Europe". "Italy is a net contributor to the EU budget, we think we deserve more attention" he added. The Lower House on Wednesday approved a resolution presented by the ruling majority, the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), on Conte's report to parliament ahead of this week's European summit. The resolution, which was approved with 320 votes in favour, 119 against and 126 abstentions, called for the government to pursue a strategy seeking to introduce migrant-reception centres in the countries of origin and transit, among other things. Conte will make a official visit to Washington for a bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump on July 30, sources said Wednesday. Earlier this month Trump told Fox News that Conte was "fantastic" and that "it seems being tough on immigration now pays". Meanwhile Maltese Premier Joseph Muscat said Wednesday that the Lifeline will be given permission to dock in Malta later in the day, adding that the migrant-rescue ship is set to be impounded. The ship, which is at the centre of an international wrangle, was given permission to enter Maltese waters to shelter from bad weather conditions earlier on Wednesday but did not get the green light to dock. "The Lifeline will be sequestered for the launch of an investigation," Muscat told a news conference. "The captain of the vessel ignored international laws". The NGO ship has been stranded for days in the Mediterranean after picking up the migrants in distress off the Libyan coast. The Italian government had threatened to impound the Lifeline if it came to Italy, saying the rescue was illegal. Italian Premier Conte said Tuesday that Malta had agreed to allow it to land there as part of a deal under which Italy and other EU countries would receive quotas of the migrants on board. However, the spokesman for the NGO, Axel Steier, told ANSA that German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had stopped Germany from taking part in the agreement to take in a share of the 233 migrants onboard. Steier said Seehofer was "Germany's Salvini". Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has spearheaded the tough stance on migrants of the new League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government that saw another NGO-run migrant-rescue ship, the Aquarius, have to travel to Valencia after it was denied permission to dock in an Italian port. Salvini continued his spat with French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview released by CNN on Wednesday. "Macron talks about values, but he doesn't recognize the values itself, and therefore they have no lessons to give to Italy," Salvini told CNN after the French leader criticised his tough stance on migrants. "With nice words we never obtained anything. In this month of government with our actions, we managed to be listened to - the Spanish intervened, Malta must intervene, and so do the French, the German, the Dutch ... it's clear that we need a different kind of politics. "We need to revisit the Dublin rules (on asylum), we need to invest in Africa. But I think we obtained more in this month than in the previous six years of chatter". (Speaking outside the Italian parliament, Salvin added that Macron is "acting up" and criticising the Italian government because his ratings have slumped to a new low. The deputy premier said "France must clear things up with the Italians and with itself: Macron is acting up because his popularity is at an all-time low in his country". Salvini added that Macron's caress for Pope Francis at an audience in the Vatican Tuesday was "something that has never been seen before".) Salvini also told CNN that being called a populist was a "compliment for me". The deputy premier said "the term populist is used as an insult but it's a compliment for me". He said "listening to people, being a minister who goes around cities, squares, stations and hospitals is a duty and a pleasure for me". (Salvini also said trade tariffs, floated by coalition partner and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio Tuesday, could defend Italians' jobs and health. Asked if he agreed with Di Maio, Salvini said "I will support all government proposals to defend the jobs and health of the Italians". He said "outlawed products, agricultural and commercial, are arriving which are a danger to health. "All protection also means commercial protections," he said.)

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Lifeline enters Valletta port (3)

Lifeline enters Valletta port (3)

 
Care for old, sick, unborn tweets pope

Care for old, sick, unborn tweets pope

 
Unacceptable politics at expense of migrants - Vatican (4)

Unacceptable politics at expense of migrants - Vatican (4)

 
Lifeline enters Valletta port (2)

Lifeline enters Valletta port (2)

 
Stem-cell transplant on first 3 MS patients (3)

Stem-cell transplant on first 3 MS patients (3)

 
ANSA/Music: Notte della Taranta music fest with Andrea Mirò

ANSA/Music: Notte della Taranta music fest with Andrea Mirò

 
Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (4)

Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (4)

 
Universiade: Lentini refers to commissioner on village

Universiade: Lentini refers to commissioner on village

 

MULTIMEDIA

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

 
In 500 al rave party nel Salento

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

 
Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point. Rettore distribuisce «gadget» di tricolore

 
Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità» Vd

 
Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

 
Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

 
Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

 
Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina al quartiere Madonnella

 
Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

 
L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

 
Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

 
Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
di un market: paura e danni

 
Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

 
Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari

Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi

 

ANSA.TV

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 21

Ansatg delle ore 21

 
Italia TV
Senza segreti la molecola della felicita'

Senza segreti la molecola della felicita'

 
Mondo TV
Creata insulina in 'pasticca', entro 3-5 anni test clinici

Creata insulina in 'pasticca', entro 3-5 anni test clinici

 
Economia TV
Fisco: il 54,2% degli evasori sono 'partite Iva'

Fisco: il 54,2% degli evasori sono 'partite Iva'

 
Spettacolo TV
La Notte della taranta suona con Andrea Miro'

La Notte della taranta suona con Andrea Miro'

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Calcio TV
Agli ottavi Argentina-Francia e Danimarca-Croazia

Agli ottavi Argentina-Francia e Danimarca-Croazia

 
Sport TV
Tortu batte Mennea

Tortu batte Mennea

 

Digital Edition

27.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU