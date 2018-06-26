Giorgetti meet on Turin 2026 Olympic bid OK -Appendino (3)

Turin, June 26 - A meeting in Rome with Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti on Turin's bid for the 2026 Olympics went "well", the mayor of the northwestern Italian city, Chiara Appendino, said Tuesday. Appendino presented the bid to Giorgetti, who has the relevant brief. Appendino has been criticised in some parts for the bid and is also involved in a trial into the death of a woman in a crowd stampede at the projection in a Turin square of the 2017 Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid.