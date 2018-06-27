Mercoledì 27 Giugno 2018 | 21:04

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Prezzi da capogiro a scapito del turismo
07.09.2017

Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Palagiustizia, avvocati controministro: su decreto dice il falso
26.06.2018

«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella
26.06.2018

Milan

Stem-cell transplant on first 3 MS patients (3)

Positive transplant, without side effects

Milan, June 27 - A stem-cell transplant on the first three patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) has been carried out at a Church-run hospice at San Giovanni Rotondo, the head of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Msgr Vincenzo Paglia, said Wednesday. Paglia made the announcement at the academy's national assembly. The transplant marked the start of testing led by Angelo Vescovi, head of the Revert Onlus non-profit medical organisation and the Ospedale Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza at San Giovanni Rotondo. The patients were said to be well and not presenting any side effects.

Lifeline enters Valletta port (3)

Care for old, sick, unborn tweets pope

Unacceptable politics at expense of migrants - Vatican (4)

Lifeline enters Valletta port (2)

Stem-cell transplant on first 3 MS patients (3)

ANSA/Music: Notte della Taranta music fest with Andrea Mirò

Universiade: Lentini refers to commissioner on village

Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari

Senza segreti la molecola della felicita'

Creata insulina in 'pasticca', entro 3-5 anni test clinici

Fisco: il 54,2% degli evasori sono 'partite Iva'

La Notte della taranta suona con Andrea Miro'

Ansatg delle ore 18

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Agli ottavi Argentina-Francia e Danimarca-Croazia

Tortu batte Mennea

