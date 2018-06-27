Stem-cell transplant on first 3 MS patients (3)

Milan, June 27 - A stem-cell transplant on the first three patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) has been carried out at a Church-run hospice at San Giovanni Rotondo, the head of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Msgr Vincenzo Paglia, said Wednesday. Paglia made the announcement at the academy's national assembly. The transplant marked the start of testing led by Angelo Vescovi, head of the Revert Onlus non-profit medical organisation and the Ospedale Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza at San Giovanni Rotondo. The patients were said to be well and not presenting any side effects.