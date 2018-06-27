ANSA/Music: Notte della Taranta music fest with Andrea Mirò

Mercoledì 27 Giugno 2018 | 19:14

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

Prezzi da capogiro a scapito del turismo
07.09.2017

Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»

Palagiustizia, avvocati controministro: su decreto dice il falso
26.06.2018

«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella
26.06.2018

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina al quartiere Madonnella

Rome

ANSA/Music: Notte della Taranta music fest with Andrea Mirò

Concert director in Melpignano on 25/8 with Senese, Clementino

ANSA/Music: Notte della Taranta music fest with Andrea Mirò

Rome, June 27 - Andrea Mirò, Italian musician, author, producer, singer and orchestra director, will add concert director to her list of accomplishments as she holds the title for the 21st Notte della Taranta music festival, Europe's largest traditional music event, to be held on August 25 in Melpignano. "I'm in it up to my neck; I was preparing my new album when they invited me," Mirò said. "I stopped everything and immersed myself in a traditional repertoire. It will be the most beautiful thing this year, I already know," she said. The August 25 concert, which will conclude a 20-city tour in the Salento area that starts on August 3 with the theme "landscape", will be broadcast on Rai5. Mirò said the concert of the Notte della Taranta is a thoroughly Italian event, with a basis of "contamination" between an "incredibly dynamic tradition and 'new' genres". "Every maestro gives his or her contribution. I'll put my background forward: I come from a classical background, I've gone through folk, I express myself with rock and songwriting," she said. She said she will sing and play at the concert, and "who knows, maybe I could even dance", she added, smiling. Above all, she will lead the Folk Orchestra, bringing together more than 60 artists (plus a big international start to be announced on July 24 in Lecce), and the choreography of Massimiliano Volpini, a close collaborator of star Italian ballet dancer Roberto Bolle. "I'll start with the pizzica, in order to explore other languages, in an immense landscape of emotions," Volpini said, referring to the traditional dance from the Salento peninsula in Puglia. Mirò will be only the second woman to conduct the concert in its 21 editions. "We women always have to go through a few more trials. I'm used to jumping over obstacles," she said. Another new addition to this year's concert is the debut of freestyle rap, with the participation of Italian rapper Clementino. Saxophone player James Senese and the voice of Enzo Gragnaniello will tell the story of the meeting between Naples and the Salento pizzica. With the violin of Ylian Canizares, concertgoers and viewers will take a voyage through ancient languages such as the Griko dialect and Yoruba. And then there are the poets, singers and dancers of the Dhoad Gypsties of Rajasthan; the ska-punk of the Salento group Après La Classe; the trumpet of Frank Nemola, from Vasco Rossi's band; the harmonica of Davide 'Billa' Brambilla; and the poetry of Mino De Santis. Puglia Regional Governor Michele Emiliano said that each Notte della Taranta is something different. "Puglia is like that - every time you come back, you discover something new. It's not like going to a museum, here you are welcomed, taken in," he said. Puglia Tourism Councillor Loredana Capone said she's convinced that culture can "change the future of the world's south". She cited the transformation of Bilbao or the European Capitals of Culture. Notte della Taranta Foundation President Massimo Manera said statistics also support this. "According to a study by Confcommercio, the University of Lille and the University of L'Aquila, every euro spent on La Notte brings 4.3 euros back to the area," Manera said. "In 10 years, that will be 100 million euros. To have an idea (for comparison), at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, for each euro spent, one comes back," he said. Italian Minister for the South Barbara Lezzi said she knows the Notte della Taranta festival well. "I am a resident in Melpignano, born in Lecce, and I've attended the concert several times," Lezzi said. "It's a unique cultural experiment, that has brought Salento to the world stage. The Notte isn't just a concert, it's a big event that could be an economic, cultural, and employment flywheel, including across a broader period of time. There could be a series of activities throughout the year, that see the concert as the conclusive height," she said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

ANSA/Music: Notte della Taranta music fest with Andrea Mirò

ANSA/Music: Notte della Taranta music fest with Andrea Mirò

 
Universiade: Lentini refers to commissioner on village

Universiade: Lentini refers to commissioner on village

 
Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

 
Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (4)

Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (4)

 
Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (3)

Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (3)

 
Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (3)

Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (3)

 
Await solutions, too soon to judge govt - Holy See (3)

Await solutions, too soon to judge govt - Holy See (3)

 
Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (3)

Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (3)

 

MULTIMEDIA

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

 
In 500 al rave party nel Salento

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

 
Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point. Rettore distribuisce «gadget» di tricolore

 
Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità» Vd

 
Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

 
Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

 
Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

 
Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina al quartiere Madonnella

 
Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

 
L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

 
Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

 
Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
di un market: paura e danni

 
Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

 
Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari

Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi

 

ANSA.TV

Spettacolo TV
La Notte della taranta suona con Andrea Miro'

La Notte della taranta suona con Andrea Miro'

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Italia TV
La Lega espugna la Valle d'Aosta

La Lega espugna la Valle d'Aosta

 
Mondo TV
Tutti vogliono cambiare Dublino. Ma che cos'e'?

Tutti vogliono cambiare Dublino. Ma che cos'e'?

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Economia TV
Oltre 5 milioni di poveri, mai cosi' dal 2005

Oltre 5 milioni di poveri, mai cosi' dal 2005

 
Calcio TV
Agli ottavi Argentina-Francia e Danimarca-Croazia

Agli ottavi Argentina-Francia e Danimarca-Croazia

 
Sport TV
Tortu batte Mennea

Tortu batte Mennea

 

Digital Edition

27.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU