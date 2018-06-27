Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

Mercoledì 27 Giugno 2018 | 19:14

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

Prezzi da capogiro a scapito del turismo
07.09.2017

Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»

Palagiustizia, avvocati controministro: su decreto dice il falso
26.06.2018

«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella
26.06.2018

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina al quartiere Madonnella

Brussels

Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

Resources suspended in 2014

Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

Brussels, June 27 - Italy is set to request the restoration of aid for Russian SMEs from the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development after an EU summit sinner on migrants, sources said Wednesday. The request will be made after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron inform their partners on the implementation of the Minsk accords, the sources said. The aid, within the past framework of EU-Russian strategic cooperation, was suspended in 2014.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

ANSA/Music: Notte della Taranta music fest with Andrea Mirò

ANSA/Music: Notte della Taranta music fest with Andrea Mirò

 
Universiade: Lentini refers to commissioner on village

Universiade: Lentini refers to commissioner on village

 
Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

Italy to ask to restore Russia SME aid at EU summit (3)

 
Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (4)

Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (4)

 
Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (3)

Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (3)

 
Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (3)

Italy ready to block migrant summit conclusions (3)

 
Await solutions, too soon to judge govt - Holy See (3)

Await solutions, too soon to judge govt - Holy See (3)

 
Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (3)

Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (3)

 

MULTIMEDIA

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

 
In 500 al rave party nel Salento

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

 
Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point. Rettore distribuisce «gadget» di tricolore

 
Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità» Vd

 
Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

 
Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

 
Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

 
Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina al quartiere Madonnella

 
Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

 
L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

 
Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

 
Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
di un market: paura e danni

 
Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

 
Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari

Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi

 

ANSA.TV

Spettacolo TV
La Notte della taranta suona con Andrea Miro'

La Notte della taranta suona con Andrea Miro'

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Italia TV
La Lega espugna la Valle d'Aosta

La Lega espugna la Valle d'Aosta

 
Mondo TV
Tutti vogliono cambiare Dublino. Ma che cos'e'?

Tutti vogliono cambiare Dublino. Ma che cos'e'?

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Economia TV
Oltre 5 milioni di poveri, mai cosi' dal 2005

Oltre 5 milioni di poveri, mai cosi' dal 2005

 
Calcio TV
Agli ottavi Argentina-Francia e Danimarca-Croazia

Agli ottavi Argentina-Francia e Danimarca-Croazia

 
Sport TV
Tortu batte Mennea

Tortu batte Mennea

 

Digital Edition

27.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU