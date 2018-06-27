Mercoledì 27 Giugno 2018 | 17:51

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
27.06.2018

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Prezzi da capogiro a scapito del turismo
07.09.2017

Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€

Palagiustizia, avvocati controministro: su decreto dice il falso
26.06.2018

«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro

Pregiudicato freddato da un colpo di pistola
27.06.2018

Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce
27.06.2018

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce Vd

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella
26.06.2018

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina al quartiere Madonnella

Fisciano

Universiade: Univ. Salerno to give credits for volunteering

Directors' meeting convened in Rome on 3/7 with Giorgetti

Universiade: Univ. Salerno to give credits for volunteering

Fisciano, June 27 - A plan by University of Salerno Rector Aurelio Tommasetti to offer college credit to student volunteers at the 2019 Universiade World University Games is now being considered by other rectors of universities in the Campania region. "We'll still wait, because it would be better to ensure uniformity in evaluation, but once a bit of time has passed, we'll move forward on our own," Tommasetti said. The credits, along with the added possibility of internships, were discussed on Wednesday at the Fisciano campus of the University of Salerno during the second stop of the Universiade's student volunteer programme tour of Campania universities. These are just a few of the incentives available to encourage the nearly 10,000 volunteers needed for the event, which will take place next year in Naples and in various provinces of the Campania region. Representatives on the tour, including Lorenzo Lentini, president of the Italian University Sport Centre (CUSI); Giorgio Scarso, president of the Italian Fencing Federation; and Salerno-area brother and sister archers Massimiliano and Claudia Mandia (who between them have participated in six Universiade Games and one Olympics), all highlighted the usefulness of a volunteer experience at the Universiade. They said the volunteer is more than just a point of reference for the athlete, becoming a true friend. Roberto Outeirino, Sport and Operations Director for the 2019 Universiade, highlighted the importance of the opportunity to work alongside professionals in organising a sporting event that is second only to the Olympic Games. The first volunteers will be selected in the fall. Volunteering wasn't the only thing that was discussed during the tour stop, however; Lentini also gave a summary of where things stand in terms of the event's organisation. "The challenge isn't simple, time is tight, we only have one year ahead of us, but we are confident," he said. "The government is with us and Undersecretary Giorgetti has convened a directors' meeting for July 3. Regarding FISU's choice of setting up the athletes' village at the Mostra d'Oltremare convention centre, we are acknowledging it, just as CUSI has. It will be the commissioner's task to work through the critical issues that have been raised by various parties," he said. Scarso said this event marks the time to "stop the south from being excluded from big sporting events". He said that's why the Italian Fencing Federation is organising its "Assoluti Juniores" event in Foggia. The University of Salerno's new Baronissi campus will host fencing events during the Universiade. "It's a tradition that comes from way back, and that has produced champions such as Giampiero Pastore," Scarso said. The event's technical value was discussed by the commissioner's chief of staff, Francesco Massidda, and by senior advisor Diego Bouchè, who cited records made by Pietro Mennea in the 100 and 200 metres during the Universiade.

Gas blast hurts 2 inc fireman in Rome building (3)

Soccer: Milan banned from UEFA cups for one season (2)

Universiade: Univ. Salerno to give credits for volunteering

Macron can't give us lessons, Salvini tells CNN (3)

Consumer, business confidence up - ISTAT (3)

Macron can't give us lessons, Salvini tells CNN (2)

No shots of Regeni in video but gaps - prosecutors (3)

Ex-MPs threaten class action agst Fico on vitalizi (3)

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

Politecnico Bari, nuovo bar e info point.Rettore distribuisce pezzi di tricolore

Emiliano in taxi a Mosca canta «Felicità»

Al Bano: «Romina e Loredana? Le sento tutti i giorni». Poi si esibisce

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari

La Lega espugna la Valle d'Aosta

Ansatg delle ore 15

Tutti vogliono cambiare Dublino. Ma che cos'e'?

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Oltre 5 milioni di poveri, mai cosi' dal 2005

"Toglimi un dubbio", la poesia dei padri

Agli ottavi Argentina-Francia e Danimarca-Croazia

Tortu batte Mennea

