Consumer, business confidence up - ISTAT (3)

Rome, June 27 - Consumer and business confidence in Italy rose in June, ISTAT said Wednesday. The consumer confidence index rose from 113.9 to 116.2 points, "clawing back much of the worsening registered the previous month," the statistics agency said. The business index rose from 104.6 to 105.4 points, ISTAT said. But a downturn in manufacturing firms' confidence continued, the agency said. As for households, ISTAT recorded more optimism for the future, above all for Italy's economic situation and jobs.