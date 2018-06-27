Consumer, business confidence up - ISTAT (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
27 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 27 - Consumer and business confidence in Italy rose in June, ISTAT said Wednesday. The consumer confidence index rose from 113.9 to 116.2 points, "clawing back much of the worsening registered the previous month," the statistics agency said. The business index rose from 104.6 to 105.4 points, ISTAT said. But a downturn in manufacturing firms' confidence continued, the agency said. As for households, ISTAT recorded more optimism for the future, above all for Italy's economic situation and jobs.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
MULTIMEDIA
Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro
Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118
Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€
«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro
Bitetto, pregiudicato ucciso in casa da pentito di mafia barese: «Un incidente»