Ex-MPs threaten class action agst Fico on vitalizi (3)

Rome, June 27 - The association of former MPs on Wednesday sent the House Speaker's office members an injunction warning them they will initiate a class action lawsuit against Speaker Roberto Fico's measure to scrap 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions, if it is approved. The suit would cite civil and administrative damages which each member of the office would be liable for, the association said. The president of the association, Antonello Falomi, said the legal action would be triggered if the House approves the measure which is provisionally due to take effect on November 1.