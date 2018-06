EC chides Salvini on vaccines (3)

Brussels, June 27 - European Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis on Wednesday chided Interior Minister Matteo Salvini for allegedly saying Italy's vaccination programme for school entrance was "useless and dangerous". Andriukaitis said "you know what I think is dangerous? One example is giving medical advice without having medical qualifications". "Even more, when the worst result is children dying because they do not get life-saving vaccines". Health Minister Giulia Grillo has said the administration of 10 obligatory vaccines will continue despite Salvini's reported statement.