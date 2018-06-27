Italy risk for whole eurozone - Confindustria

Rome, June 27 - The CSC research unit of industrial employers' confederation Confindustria said in a report on Wednesday that "it is clear that Italy is a risk for the whole eurozone". The CSC sounded the alarm as it commented on the recent rise in the spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German bund - an important measure of investor confidence and of the country's borrowing costs. It noted that the spread was up by 100 basis points compared to the first four months of the year, saying this "has consequences on credibility and can damage businesses". It also said that "the increase of the (bond) spreads in Italy with respect to the German bonds has affected the other countries of southern Europe".