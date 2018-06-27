Confindustria revises down 2018 GDP forecast to 1.3%

Rome, June 27 - The CSC research unit of Italian industrial employers's confederation Confindustria said Wednesday that it has revised down its growth forecasts for this year and next. It said it expects Italy's GDP to rise 1.3% this year and 1.1% in 2019, compared to 1.5% and 1.2% respectively in its December forecasts. It said it expects employment levels to grow at less than 1% in 2018 and 2019. The CSC said that the number of people employed on steady open-ended contracts stopped growing in the first five months of 2018 while the number of temporary contracts climbed sharply.