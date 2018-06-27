Confindustria revises down 2018 GDP forecast to 1.3%

Mercoledì 27 Giugno 2018 | 14:19

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

Prezzi da capogiro a scapito del turismo
07.09.2017

Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€

Bari, sottovia in tilt per la pioggiaallagata la cripta di San Nicola
26.06.2018

Bari, incubo sottovia allagati
Santa Fara, uomo salvato Vd
Crolla tenda al Palagiustizia Foto

Palagiustizia, avvocati controministro: su decreto dice il falso
26.06.2018

«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro

Fossile di lucertola preistorica scoperto a Nardò
25.06.2018

Fossile di lucertola preistorica a Nardò: viveva 70 milioni di anni fa in Puglia

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto
27.06.2018

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera
27.06.2018

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina in via Abbrescia al quartiere Madonnella
26.06.2018

Gli allegamenti di questa mattina al quartiere Madonnella

Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»
26.06.2018

Carlo Verdone: «Vi aspetto a Castellana»

Rome

Confindustria revises down 2018 GDP forecast to 1.3%

Employment to grow at less than 1% - CSC

Confindustria revises down 2018 GDP forecast to 1.3%

Rome, June 27 - The CSC research unit of Italian industrial employers's confederation Confindustria said Wednesday that it has revised down its growth forecasts for this year and next. It said it expects Italy's GDP to rise 1.3% this year and 1.1% in 2019, compared to 1.5% and 1.2% respectively in its December forecasts. It said it expects employment levels to grow at less than 1% in 2018 and 2019. The CSC said that the number of people employed on steady open-ended contracts stopped growing in the first five months of 2018 while the number of temporary contracts climbed sharply.

