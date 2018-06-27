Inadequate Dublin rules must be surpassed - Conte (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
27 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the European Union must overhaul the Dublin Regulation on asylum. "The Dublin Regulation should be surpassed because there is no doubt that it is inadequate for the management of migratory flows," Conte said as he reported to the Lower House ahead of this week's European Council summit. The regulation states that the country where an asylum seeker first arrives in the EU must handle the relative asylum request. This means that the burden of migrant flows from North Africa has fallen almost entirely upon Italy due to its geographic position.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
MULTIMEDIA
Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro
Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€
Bari, incubo sottovia allagati
Santa Fara, uomo salvato Vd
Crolla tenda al Palagiustizia Foto
«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro
Fossile di lucertola preistorica a Nardò: viveva 70 milioni di anni fa in Puglia