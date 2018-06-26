Lifeline docking in Malta,Italy to take some migrants -Conte

Mercoledì 27 Giugno 2018 | 10:49

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

Prezzi da capogiro a scapito del turismo
07.09.2017

Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€

Bari, sottovia in tilt per la pioggiaallagata la cripta di San Nicola
26.06.2018

Bari, incubo sottovia allagati
Santa Fara, uomo salvato Vd
Crolla tenda al Palagiustizia Foto

Fossile di lucertola preistorica scoperto a Nardò
25.06.2018

Fossile di lucertola preistorica a Nardò: viveva 70 milioni di anni fa in Puglia

Palagiustizia, avvocati controministro: su decreto dice il falso
26.06.2018

«Ministro non scrive su Fb»
Avvocati disertano incontro

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni
25.06.2018

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
di un market: paura e danni

A Bari è yoga day
23.06.2018

A Bari è yoga day

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018
26.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 27 giugno 2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari
25.06.2018

Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari
25.06.2018

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Rome

Lifeline docking in Malta,Italy to take some migrants -Conte

After secret meeting with Macron in Rome

Lifeline docking in Malta,Italy to take some migrants -Conte

Rome, June 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday after a secret meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Rome on Monday night that Malta has agreed to let the Lifeline dock there while Italy is set to receive some of the migrants that it has on board. "I have just spoken on the telephone to (Maltese) Premier (Joseph) Muscat," Conte said. "The Lifeline NGO ship will dock in Malta. "Consistent with the cardinal principle of our proposal on immigration - according to which, those who land on the Italian, Spanish, Greek or Maltese coast, land in Europe - Italy will do its bit and receive a quota of the migrants aboard the Lifeline, with the hope that the other European countries do the same, as they have in part pre-announced". The Italian government had threatened to impound the Lifeline if it came to Italy, saying its rescue of over 200 migrants off the coast of Libya was illegal. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has spearheaded the tough stance on migrants of the new League/5-Star Movement (M5S) government that saw another NGO-run migrant-rescue ship, the Aquarius, have to travel to Valencia after it was denied permission to dock in an Italian port. "That makes two!," Salvini said via Twitter. "After the NGO (ship) Aquarius was sent to Spain, now it's the turn of the Lifeline NGO, which will go to Malta and this outlaw ship that will finally be impounded. "The doors are open for women and children truly fleeing war, but not to all the others! #stopinvasion (#stopinvasione)". Four EU states - Italy, Malta, France and Portugal - have confirmed they are ready to take in some of the migrants saved by the Lifeline while another three - Germany, Netherlands and Spain - are still "assessing" the case," Times of Malta sources said Tuesday. The Maltese government earlier issued a statement saying six countries were involved in the accord. Macron said at a press conference Tuesday his private talks on migrants with Conte Monday night had been "fruitful". He said "we talked about topical questions, the eurozone and migrants. We didn't talk about Italian policy or the Italian position, the issue of migration concerns everyone". He said "it was a fruitful and interesting exchange on how to respond in the most effective way possible to the question of flows". Macron said the confidential meeting had been requested by Conte. "I was urged by Premier Conte after our meeting on Sunday," he said. "Our protocol (chiefs) got in touch and it was agreed that a confidential meeting was respectful towards the Vatican. It was a private exchange, that's why it wasn't on the agenda". Macron said he had told Pope Francis that "the progressive way" out of the migrant crisis "is a real policy for the development of Africa". Meanwhile a war of words continued between Salvini and Macron with the interior minister saying the president kept attacking Italy because his popularity ratings were down to an all-time low. Salvini also called Macron "arrogant" after he downplayed the migrant impact on Italy and urged him to "open his own home to migrants".

