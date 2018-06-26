Martedì 26 Giugno 2018 | 19:10

Prezzi da capogiro a scapito del turismo
07.09.2017

Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€

nuova via Amendola
25.06.2018

Raddoppio via Amendola, da oggi a Bari si fa sul serio

Bari, lo scandalo della Pet:medici pagati a peso d'oro
26.06.2018

Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro

moto contro un albero a Foggia
25.06.2018

Con la moto contro un albero: morto lui, grave la moglie

Andrea con la moglie
24.06.2018

Andrea, operaio ex Om da 7 anni senza lavoro. «Da 15 mesi vivo per strada»

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia
26.06.2018

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni
25.06.2018

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
di un market: paura e danni

A Bari è yoga day
23.06.2018

A Bari è yoga day

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale
26.06.2018

Foggia, ladri saccheggiano due busti bronzei in villa comunale

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari
25.06.2018

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub
26.06.2018

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari
25.06.2018

Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi

Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese
23.06.2018

Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese

Rome

Confidential meet asked by Conte - Macron (3)

To be respectful of Vatican

Confidential meet asked by Conte - Macron (3)

Rome, June 26 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday his confidential meeting Monday with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte had been requested by Conte. "I was urged by Premier Conte after our meeting on Sunday," he said. "Our protocol (chiefs) got in touch and it was agreed that a confidential meeting was respectful towards the Vatican. It was a private exhcnage, that's why it wasn't on the agenda".

