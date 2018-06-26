Soccer: Pastore joins Roma (2)

Rome, June 26 - Javier Pastore on Tuesday joined Roma from PSG fo a fee of 24.7 million euros, the Giallorossi announced. The 29-year-old Argentina attacking midfielder signed a five-year contract reportedly giving him four million euros a year plus bonuses. Pastore said he was eager to start playing for the Giallorossi. "I'm very happy to come to Rome, it's great to return to Italy and in such a great club," said the former Palermo player, who played in the Sicilian capital from 2009 to 2011. 'El Flaco' (Lanky), as he is known, was mobbed by Roma fans at Rome's Fiumicino Airport. "I hope to repay the affection the fans have already shown me," he said. Pastore replaces former Belgium international Raidja Nanggolan who has moved to Inter.