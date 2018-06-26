2 out of 3 teens in Rome gamble says Caritas

Rome, June 26 - Two out of three teenagers between 13 and 17 in Rome gamble at least once a year despite it being illegal for those under 18, Catholic charity Caritas said in a new report out Tuesday. They are prompted to gamble by ads on TV and the Internet or in bars, the report said. Also on Tuesday, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an ordinance restricting the time slot machines are open, saying she was "declaring war" on socially harmful gambling. Gambling addiction has soared in Italy over the last few years despite a long recession.