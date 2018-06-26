Athletics: Tortu says can go faster (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
26 Giugno 2018
Milan, June 25 - Filippo Tortu says he can go even faster after smashing Pietro Mennea's 1979 100m mark of 10.01 seconds and becoming the first Italian to dip under 10 seconds. Tortu's time of 9.99 in Madrid on Saturday made him only the third white man to get under 10 seconds, after France's Christophe Lemaitre and Turkey's naturalised Azeri Roman Guliyev. "I haven't got a precise time in my head but I'm certainly not going to stop here after the Italian record," said the Milanese-born sprinter, who is of Sardinian extraction. "I'm aiming to set a personal best in every race, starting with the next one. "I'd like to get better at the European championships: there's still my season's goal, I want to get to the final and luckily China's Su (Bingtian, his bugbear) won't be there".
