Invasion stopping after Aquarius, Lifeline cases - Salvini

Rome, June 26 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that the "invasion" of asylum seekers was ending after the cases of the Aquarius and Lifeline migrant-rescue ships, which were denied access to Italian ports. "That makes two!," Salvini said via Twitter. "After the NGO (ship) Aquarius was sent to Spain, now it's the turn of the Lifeline NGO, which will go to Malta and this outlaw ship that will finally be impounded. "The doors are open for women and children truly fleeing war, but not to all the others! #stopinvasion (#stopinvasione)".