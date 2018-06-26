Invasion stopping after Aquarius, Lifeline cases - Salvini

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi
Rome
26 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 26 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that the "invasion" of asylum seekers was ending after the cases of the Aquarius and Lifeline migrant-rescue ships, which were denied access to Italian ports. "That makes two!," Salvini said via Twitter. "After the NGO (ship) Aquarius was sent to Spain, now it's the turn of the Lifeline NGO, which will go to Malta and this outlaw ship that will finally be impounded. "The doors are open for women and children truly fleeing war, but not to all the others! #stopinvasion (#stopinvasione)".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€
Raddoppio via Amendola, da oggi a Bari si fa sul serio
Con la moto contro un albero: morto lui, grave la moglie
Bari, lo scandalo infinito della Pet: medici pagati a peso d'oro
Andrea, operaio ex Om da 7 anni senza lavoro. «Da 15 mesi vivo per strada»