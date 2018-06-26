Over 5 million in absolute poverty in Italy - ISTAT (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi
Rome
26 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 26 - National statistics agency ISTAT said Tuesday that over five million people were living in conditions of absolute poverty in Italy in 2017. The agency said this was the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 2005. It said 1.778 million households lived in absolute poverty last year. It said the incidence of households in poverty was 6.9%, up from 6.3% in 2016, while the incidence of individuals in poverty was 8.4%, compared to 7.9% the previous year.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€
Raddoppio via Amendola, da oggi a Bari si fa sul serio
Con la moto contro un albero: morto lui, grave la moglie
Puglia, flop centrodestra
Brindisi al centrosinistra
Rossi: grande soddisfazione
I sindaci degli 11 Comuni
Andrea, operaio ex Om da 7 anni senza lavoro. «Da 15 mesi vivo per strada»