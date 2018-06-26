People reported for drug use up 39% in 2 years (3)

Rome, June 26 - The number of people reported for drug consumption in Italy increased by 39% in two years in Italy, going from 27,718 in 2015 to 38,613 in 2018, according to a report presented by the Società della Ragione not-for-profit organization on Tuesday. The report, released on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, said that the number of cases involving minors had increased four-fold since 2015. It said the number of drugs-related administrative fines went from 13,509 in 2015 to 15,581 in 2017. In 79% of cases cannabis users were hit, followed by cocaine consumers in 14% of cases and heroin in 5%. The report said Italy was third-top in Europe for cannabis use, with 33% of the population having tried it at least ones.