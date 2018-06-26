Coast Guard autonomous on rescues - Toninelli (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi
Rome
26 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 26 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he has told the country's Coast Guard not to respond to requests for help from migrant boats in difficulty. On Monday Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Toninelli would have his support if he had given an order of this kind. "The Coast Guard operates in technical and legal autonomy and I am not the one to say whether to respond (to rescue requests) or not," Toninelli told Radio Anch'io. "If a rubber dinghy calls us but it is in a Libyan area, we respond that we cannot intervene because it is in an area of juridical responsibility that is not ours". He added that reports that he had had a disagreement with Salvini over this issue were off the mark. "We speak to each other every day," he said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Raddoppio via Amendola, da oggi a Bari si fa sul serio
Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€
Con la moto contro un albero: morto lui, grave la moglie
Puglia, flop centrodestra
Brindisi al centrosinistra
Rossi: grande soddisfazione
I sindaci degli 11 Comuni
I sindaci negli undici Comuni pugliesi