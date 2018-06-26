Martedì 26 Giugno 2018 | 13:09

nuova via Amendola
25.06.2018

Raddoppio via Amendola, da oggi a Bari si fa sul serio

Prezzi da capogiro a scapito del turismo
07.09.2017

Prezzi da capogiro a Ostuni
2 caffè 4,50€; 2 aperitivi 43€

moto contro un albero a Foggia
25.06.2018

Con la moto contro un albero: morto lui, grave la moglie

Riccardo Rossi nuovo sindaco di Brindisi mentre festeggia
25.06.2018

Puglia, flop centrodestra
Brindisi al centrosinistra
Rossi: grande soddisfazione
I sindaci degli 11 Comuni

25.06.2018

I sindaci negli undici Comuni pugliesi

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni
25.06.2018

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
di un market: paura e danni

A Bari è yoga day
23.06.2018

A Bari è yoga day

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta
18.06.2018

A Torre Chianca un nido di caretta-caretta

Mondiali di robotica, prof e ragazzi della Tommaso Fiore premiano Israele e Russia
23.06.2018

Mondiali di robotica, prof e ragazzi della Tommaso Fiore premiano Israele e Russia

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari
25.06.2018

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese
23.06.2018

Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese

Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari
25.06.2018

Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi

Impresa della Pink Bari Primavera battuta la Juve 4-3 all'ultimo respiro
23.06.2018

Scudetto alla Pink Bari Primavera
battuta la Juve 4-3

Rome

Coast Guard autonomous on rescues - Toninelli (2)

Not up to me to say whether to answer appeals-transport minister

Coast Guard autonomous on rescues - Toninelli (2)

Rome, June 26 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he has told the country's Coast Guard not to respond to requests for help from migrant boats in difficulty. On Monday Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Toninelli would have his support if he had given an order of this kind. "The Coast Guard operates in technical and legal autonomy and I am not the one to say whether to respond (to rescue requests) or not," Toninelli told Radio Anch'io. "If a rubber dinghy calls us but it is in a Libyan area, we respond that we cannot intervene because it is in an area of juridical responsibility that is not ours". He added that reports that he had had a disagreement with Salvini over this issue were off the mark. "We speak to each other every day," he said.

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

L'acqua affossa anche una tenda-aula del Palagiustizia

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia allagato: uomo salvato dai sub

 
Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

Bari, l'auto affonda nel sottovia di Santa Fara

 
Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

Il gambiano dell'Isis, Sillah Housman, mima l'uso del mitra

 
Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
di un market: paura e danni

 
Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

 
Prove tecniche aspettando papa Francesco a Bari

Prove tecniche aspettando il Papa. Il 5 luglio concerto dedicato a Francesco e ai patriarchi

 
Scudetto alla Pink Bari Primavera, è festa grande a Firenze

Scudetto alla Pink Bari Primavera, è festa grande a Firenze

 
Impresa della Pink Bari Primavera battuta la Juve 4-3 all'ultimo respiro

Scudetto alla Pink Bari Primavera
battuta la Juve 4-3

 
A Bari è yoga day

A Bari è yoga day

 
Mondiali di robotica, prof e ragazzi della Tommaso Fiore premiano Israele e Russia

Mondiali di robotica, prof e ragazzi della Tommaso Fiore premiano Israele e Russia

 
Apricena, una discarica abusiva in pieno parco

Apricena, trovata una discarica abusiva in pieno parco

 
Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese

Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese

 
Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»

Bari, sfilano i lavoratori Om Carrelli: «Siamo stati abbandonati»

 
Confiscati beni per 30 mln fatti con un sequestro degli anni '80

Confiscati beni per 30 mln fatti con un sequestro degli anni '80

 
Lecce da «barocca» a «impacchettata»: in restauro due simboli della città, invisibili ai turisti

Lecce da «barocca» a «impacchettata»: in restauro due simboli della città

 

