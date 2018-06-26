Lifeline still on the high seas, Maersk docks in Pozzallo

(ANSAmed) - Rome, June 26 - The NGO ship Lifeline was still on the high seas on Tuesday with 234 migrants who were rescued off the Libyan coast last Thursday and have been prevented from docking in Italy or Malta. The Lifeline "is operating outside the law and will not be allowed to dock in an Italian port," said Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini. However, Italy's other Deputy Premier Luigi di Maio took a different line. "If Spain, France or Malta do not open their ports to the ship Italy will let it in but then sequestrate it," he said. It is "flying a false flag and was wrong to oppose the rescue operation by the Libyan coast guard," said the Five Star Movement's political leader. "Sea rescue is one thing, ferrying in another," added Di Maio. Meanwhile the 108 migrants - all men except for one woman and two children - disembarked from the Alexander Maersk in Pozzallo on Monday night after the Italian government gave the Danish container ship the green light to dock. The Maersk had been waiting off the Sicilian coast since Friday. The migrants were said to be in good health and they will now be transferred to the Pozzallo hotspot for identification. (ANSAmed).