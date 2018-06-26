Managers of Latina migrant centres arrested (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
26 Giugno 2018
Latina, June 26 - Police on Tuesday arrested six managers working for an not-for-profit organization that runs several extraordinary reception centres for asylum seekers in the province of Latina, south of Rome, sources said. The migrants were alleged mistreated at the centres, which were badly overcrowded and in a poor state of hygiene, the sources said. The suspects faces charges of crimes including mistreatment and fraud.
