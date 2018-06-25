Rome
Protection centres outside Libyan borders - Salvini (2)
Italy wants centres in North Africa says minister
25 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 25 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday that his proposal for hotspots at Libya's southern border would see the centres positioned outside Libyan territory. After returning from a trip to Tripoli where he had mooted the idea for centres of "protection and identification" in North Africa, he said these should be "at the external border of Libya". "Italy is asking for protection of the EU's external border," Salvini said. "They ask for the protection of the Libyan external border, quite rightly".
