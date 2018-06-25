Milan
Milan bourse closes down 2.44%
Investors worried about new tariffs
25 Giugno 2018
Milan, June 25 - The Milan stock exchange and the other major European financial markets suffered big losses on Monday amid tension over international trade and fears of new tariffs from the United States. Milan's FTSE Mib index closed down 2.44% to 21,355 points.
