Prisons ombudsman asks about migrants on Pozzallo ship (2)

Rome, June 25 - Italy's Prisons Ombudsman Mauro Palma has written to the Coast Guard in relation to the case of the Alexander Maersk, a container ship that picked up over 100 migrants at sea and has been anchored near to Sicilian port of Pozzallo for several days after being refused permission to dock, sources said Monday. Palma said that the migrants on the Danish-flagged vessel "are effectively being deprived of their personal freedom" in a letter to Coast Guard General Commander Admiral Giovanni Pettorino. The letter requested "urgent information about the orders" that made it impossible for the ship to dock.