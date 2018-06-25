Luxembourg
Costa proposes ban on plastic bottles in public offices (2)
Water is common good says environment minister
25 Giugno 2018
Luxembourg, June 25 - Italian Environment Minister Sergio Costa on Monday proposed banning plastic bottles and packaging in public buildings. He made the proposal during a meeting of EU environment ministers in Luxembourg. He also said that it is "essential that the EU guarantees the right to drinking water and access to water for everyone," stressing that it was a "common good".
