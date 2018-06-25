Lunedì 25 Giugno 2018 | 18:58

Andrea con la moglie
24.06.2018

Andrea, operaio ex Om da 7 anni senza lavoro. «Da 15 mesi vivo per strada»

Riccardo Rossi nuovo sindaco di Brindisi mentre festeggia
25.06.2018

Puglia, flop centrodestra
Brindisi al centrosinistra
Rossi: grande soddisfazione
I sindaci degli 11 Comuni

nuova via Amendola
25.06.2018

Raddoppio via Amendola, da oggi a Bari si fa sul serio

25.06.2018

I sindaci negli undici Comuni pugliesi

moto contro un albero a Foggia
25.06.2018

Con la moto contro un albero: morto lui, grave la moglie

A Bari è yoga day
23.06.2018

A Bari è yoga day

Mondiali di robotica, prof e ragazzi della Tommaso Fiore premiano Israele e Russia
23.06.2018

Mondiali di robotica, prof e ragazzi della Tommaso Fiore premiano Israele e Russia

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi
19.06.2018

Mancini a Matera incantato dai Sassi

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito di un market: paura e danni
25.06.2018

Lecce, fiamme nel deposito
di un market: paura e danni

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale
21.06.2018

Bari, la magia del solstizio d'estate alla cattedrale

Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese
23.06.2018

Il vincitore di Sanremo Ermal Meta canta in barese

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, panico tra la gente
20.06.2018

Rapina all'Auchan di Taranto, arrestati un 18enne e un 16enne incensurati Vd

Impresa della Pink Bari Primavera battuta la Juve 4-3 all'ultimo respiro
23.06.2018

Scudetto alla Pink Bari Primavera
battuta la Juve 4-3

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari
25.06.2018

Compirono omicidio nel 2014, due arrestati a Bari

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino
20.06.2018

La rapina all'Auchan di Taranto ripresa col telefonino

Luxembourg

Costa proposes ban on plastic bottles in public offices (2)

Water is common good says environment minister

Costa proposes ban on plastic bottles in public offices (2)

Luxembourg, June 25 - Italian Environment Minister Sergio Costa on Monday proposed banning plastic bottles and packaging in public buildings. He made the proposal during a meeting of EU environment ministers in Luxembourg. He also said that it is "essential that the EU guarantees the right to drinking water and access to water for everyone," stressing that it was a "common good".

