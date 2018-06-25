Rome
North Italy's GDP up 1.8% in 2017 (2)
South up 1.4%, centre 0.9%
25 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 25 - ISTAT said Monday that Northern Italy was the driving force of the nation's 1.5% rise in GDP last year. The national statistics agency said that the GDP of both the North-east and the North-west rose 1.8% last year. It said the south's GDP was up 1.4% last year, while that of central Italy rose by 0.9%.
